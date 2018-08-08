Image caption Dane Carroll was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh

A former soldier from Dundee has been jailed for five years after he was caught with heroin while on bail for organising a shipment of cocaine.

Dane Carroll, 28, was convicted of trafficking two batches of the Class A drugs in the space of a year.

Their combined street value was worth nearly £900,000.

The ex-paratrooper will also be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order for a further five years.

Carroll was convicted of being involved in the supply of cocaine on 7 March 2017, and the supply of heroin on 20 April this year.

Cocaine and heroin

In the first case, Carroll directed a man to travel from Arbroath to a retail park in Robroyston, Glasgow, to pick up a kilo of cocaine before returning to Dundee where police stopped him at Kingsway West.

In the second case, officers in an unmarked car witnessed Carroll leave a BMW X6 in Dundee's Castlewood Avenue, carrying a black carrier bag.

He climbed a fence to escape, but a search of the area later recovered the bag hidden in bushes. It was found to contain almost two kilos of heroin.

A search of Carroll's home recovered £6,500 in cash, and a knuckleduster.

He was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Target criminals

Det Insp Stewart Forsyth said: "We acknowledge and welcome today's sentencing of Dane Carroll, which re-enforces the message that serious organised crime has no place in our society and we will deal with those responsible swiftly and robustly.

"Operation Twisted was an intelligence-led operation which led to the recovery of over £850,000 of Class A controlled drugs - over £487,000 of heroin, and over £405,000 of cocaine. Through enforcement we actively continue to target those individuals involved in serious and organised crime."

Carroll was also made the subject of a serious crime prevention order, which will limit his access to mobile phones and bans him associating with certain individuals.

Lord Beckett told the court that the order will apply for five years, beginning on the day he is released from prison.