Image copyright PA Image caption There has been an increase in the number of reports of sexual offences in recent years

The Scottish government is giving the prosecution service an extra £1.1m to combat court delays following a spike in the number of sex crimes reported.

The Crown Office has been dealing with a growing sexual offences caseload, despite the overall crime rate falling.

The extra funds will go to improve communication with complainers and prevent delays in going to court.

Lord Advocate James Wolffe said the Crown was committed to "effective and rigorous prosecution of sex offences".

The number of reports of sexual crimes has been on the up since 2010, with 1,878 reports of rape or attempted rape in Scotland in 2016-17 - up 4% on the previous year.

This has been driven both by an increase in the number of people coming forward to report historical offences, and new technology causing a sharp rise in the number of "cyber enabled" crimes.

MSPs on Holyrood's justice committee reported earlier in 2018 that sex crimes now constitute "approximately 75%" of the Crown Office's workload in the High Court, issuing a warning about the mounting number and complexity of these cases.

Crown Agent David Harvie wrote to the committee underlining that "the nature of our work has changed very significantly", saying there had been "an increase of around 50% in serious sexual offences reported" to prosecutors.

Image caption The Lord Advocate said the Crown is dedicated to "effective and rigorous prosecution" of sex offences

The extra funding allocated by the Scottish government will go towards dealing with this additional caseload, with the aim of reducing the amount of time cases take to come to court and to improve information provided to complainers.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said sexual crimes were still under-reported, and said the funds would hopefully give victims more confidence to report crimes.

He said: "Many victims of sexual offences are understandably anxious about the criminal justice process and there is a risk that without appropriate support and reassurance the prosecution process can compound their trauma.

"That is why we are providing this extra funding to help ensure cases reach court as quickly as possible and to improve communication with victims."

Mr Wolffe added: "The additional funding which the justice secretary has announced responds to the current and projected growth in reports of sexual crime, and the changing profile and complexity of these cases."