Scotland

Scotland's papers: House of Fraser takeover and Tesco row

  • 11 August 2018
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Sun leads on Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley's £90m House of Fraser buyout and says the deal has sparked fears stores and jobs could be lost. The former Rangers shareholder rescued the department store from administration and vowed to transform it into the "Harrods of the high street".
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald front page focuses on a plea from high street stores for tax relief after the chancellor hinted at an "Amazon tax" for online retailers. Such a move would aim to level the playing field with online retailers.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman splashes on Mike Ashley's House of Fraser buyout but warns 17,000 staff face an uncertain future. It also features a campaign, backed by cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy and swimmer Adam Peaty, urging Scots to get active to improve their mental health.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with a gran who was told she was banned from her local Tesco in Norfolk because she had a Scottish accent. It later emerged she was mistaken for another woman who recently swore at staff and the supermarket giant has apologised.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with former Scottish Labour leader Jim Murphy's attack on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for what he regards as the party's failure to root out anti-semitism. The ex-East Renfrewshire MP took out a full page advert in the Jewish Telegraph to express his concerns.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail focuses on the ongoing Labour anti-semitism row with a picture of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn holding a wreath at what it claims was a service to honour Palestinian martyrs in Tunisia. The paper says the pictures, which date back to 2014, were taken near the graves of terrorists linked to the 1972 Munich Massacre.
Image copyright Press & Journal
Image caption The Press & Journal leads with a manufacturing firm which has been fined £10,000 after a worker became entangled in a drilling machine. Fraserburgh Engineering admitted breaching health and safety rules over the incident which left Dominik Dula with serious injuries.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier focuses on the resignation of Scotland's only openly-trans councillor in the wake of a "string of social media scandals". It reports Gregor Murray, who has been branded a "disgrace" by a party colleague, is stepping back from frontline politics.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports Amazon is to be banned from claiming it can offer next-day delivery for customers using its Prime service. The paper claims the Adverstising Standards Authority will next week rule that the online giant's offers are misleading.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with the ongoing row over Boris Johnston's burka comments. The paper claims Prime Minister Theresa May's personal rivalry has led to her former foreign secretary facing a "show trial".
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i also leads with the chancellor's plan to introduce an "Amazon tax" in a bid to help high street stores compete with online retailers. The proposal emerged on the day Mike Ashley bought House of Fraser for £90m after the the department store went into administration.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites