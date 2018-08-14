Scotland

Scotland's papers: Rail fares to rise faster than wages

  • 14 August 2018
Image caption The Herald leads with train passengers facing another rise in the cost of travel. The paper says ticket prices have doubled in relation to wages over the past nine years.
Image caption The i paper says the fare rises in Scotland are likely to be lower than increases elsewhere in the UK where services have been cancelled and timetables thrown into chaos.
Image caption Brexit has caused shopping bills to soar, reports The Scotsman. The paper says household bills have risen by an average of more than £400 a year since the vote two years ago.
Image caption The Express reports on the grisly discovery of human remains by police searching for a missing man. Kevin Bishop had disappeared more than two weeks ago.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the same story, reporting that Kevin Bishop's headless body was found in a suitcase in a communal area behind flats in Paisley.
Image caption The Record highlights a success in its campaign against ticket touts. The paper says it won a massive victory after Ticketmaster said it was scrapping two sites where tickets are sold at huge mark-ups.
Image caption The National makes the plight of mountain hares its top story. The paper says less than 1% remain on moorland run by sporting estates compared with 60 years ago.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports on a man who was caught by "paedophile hunters" after arranging to meet a 14-year-old boy for sex at a hotel in Aberdeen.
Image caption The Courier leads with a court case involving a man who sparked an armed siege after he "lost the plot" during a blind date arranged through Tinder.
Image caption Five million people in the UK have triple the risk of heart attack despite lacking warning signs, reports The Times. Millions more are exposed to serious illness because of their genes, says the paper.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with anger over Jeremy Corbyn's visit to graves of Palestinians linked to the Munich Olympics massacre. It says the Labour leader has been criticised by the Israeli prime minister.
Image caption The Telegraph picks up the same story saying Mr Corbyn admits being at a wreath-laying ceremony but says he did not "think" he was involved.

