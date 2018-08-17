Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than a quarter of the 8,000 competitors in this year's championships are from overseas

The World Pipe Band Championships are set to get under way with 214 bands from 13 countries taking part.

About 8,000 pipers and drummers will compete on Friday and Saturday at Glasgow Green.

More than a quarter of the total entries are from overseas, with up to 40% under the age of 25.

Glasgow first hosted the World Pipe Band Championships in 1948 and has been the host city for the event every year since 1986.

Nations represented include New Zealand, Australia, Denmark, France, Canada, Oman, Switzerland, Zimbabwe, the Republic of Ireland, USA, England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

This year the chieftain of the championships is Glasgow's Swedish-born lord provost, Eva Bolander, who first visited the city as a piper in a band.

She said: "Glasgow and the World Pipe Band Championships are inextricably linked and we love welcoming pipers and drummers from all over the world to compete.

"I know what it's like to put months of work into rehearsing as part of a band to head into the arena to be judged on one single performance.

"The musical ability on display at Glasgow Green this weekend, coupled with the friendly rivalry, brings an atmosphere and experience that simply can't be matched."

'Fiercest ever'

The championships are organised on behalf of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association by the City of Glasgow.

The current world champions are Inveraray and District Pipe Band.

Ian Embelton, chief executive of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: "The competition this year is the fiercest it has ever been with the standards across each grade higher than ever.

"We are looking forward to another memorable occasion knowing that whoever comes out on top on Saturday night will deserve to be world champions."

The championships run alongside Piping Live! - a week-long celebration of bagpipes and traditional music, taking place between 13 and 19 August.