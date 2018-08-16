Rangers fans in clashes with Slovenian riot police
Rangers supporters have been involved in clashes with riot police ahead of a Europa League match in Slovenia.
Footage posted online appears to show baton-wielding officers charging into crowds of fans outside bars in the city of Maribor.
It is not known what sparked the trouble.
Rangers and Maribor drew 0-0 in the second leg of their qualifying third round tie, to send Rangers through 3-1 on aggregate.
They will now join Celtic in the competition's play-off round.