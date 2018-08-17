Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's largest health union has called for the Scottish government to break away from the UK's NHS pay review body.

Unison wants Scottish ministers to negotiate directly with NHS unions over pay and conditions.

Its members have now voted to accept a new three-year pay deal.

Nurses, midwives and paramedics would be given a minimum 9% pay rise over that period. However, the deal is linked to terms and conditions reforms.

The Scottish government has said its proposals will benefit 147,000 staff under the health services' agenda for change pay system.

The offer is not relevant to doctors, dentists or senior managers.

Unison has accused the UK's NHS pay review body, which negotiates with health unions on behalf of the NHS across the UK, of failing to listen to its concerns.

Image copyright Getty Images

The union wants the Scottish government to set up pay negotiating structures directly with NHS unions in Scotland.

Due to unique circumstances, this year is the first that Unison and other health unions have submitted a pay claim directly to the Scottish government.

Unison said this came about after years of staff being given 1% pay rises when it went through the NHS Pay Review Body.

As the NHS is devolved, this allowed the Scottish unions and the Scottish government to agree to take the Barnett benefits of the UK deal and tailor them to suit Scotland.

What is the Barnett formula?

Since the late 1970s the Barnett formula has been used to determine annual changes in the block grant to each nation of the UK

When there is a change in funding for devolved services in England, for example health or education, the Barnett formula aims to give each country the same pounds-per-person change in funding

But the formula is not set out in law, and in practice the Treasury decides how to apply it

The UK government also provides other grants to devolved administrations outside of the block grant, which are not covered by Barnett

These grants are for less predictable demand driven spending, and are negotiated between the UK government and devolved administrations

Thomas Waterson, chairman of the Unison health committee, said: "Today I am pleased to announce that 94% of Unison members have voted to accept a pay deal which will put an additional £400m into NHS workers pay packets in Scotland.

"This deal delivers real increases of between 3% and 27% for NHS workers in Scotland.

"The strong endorsement by Unison members makes it clear that we do not need to wait cap in hand for the pay review body. This institution as it stands is dead in the water."

'Good result'

He added: "Eighteen months ago some people said that we couldn't negotiate a separate pay deal for NHS workers in Scotland. Then they said that we couldn't negotiate a better deal for Scotland.

"The Scottish government should commit now to develop negotiating structures in Scotland and allow us to self determine on pay."

The union consulted almost 60,000 NHS workers in Scotland in a four-week ballot.

Matt McLaughlin, Unison Scotland head of health, added: "This is a good result for Unison members and I am happy that across Scotland we reached out to and engaged with the vast majority of our members. Their decision is a ringing endorsement of the offer."

The Royal College of Midwives in Scotland (RCM) has also accepted the pay deal.

The GMB union previously said it would not recommend that members accept the offer as it was "not a credible prescription for tackling a decade of austerity on staff".

Many staff have already been given a 3% pay rise for the current year, which was announced by Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP conference.

More than a million NHS workers in England are receiving a three-year pay deal worth 6.5% after staff voted in favour of that offer in June.