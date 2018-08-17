Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 10 - 17 August

  • 17 August 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 10 and 17 August. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

runner
Image caption Roy Mitchell jumping for joy as he approached the finishing line of the Touch of Tartan Perth Half Marathon.
sea
Image caption Wayne Paxton sent this photo that was taken on the crossing from Mull to Iona, while visiting the Abbey.
bird
Image caption This puffin was photographed on the Isle of May by Sean Howarth.
mural
Image caption Roy Whittaker loved the colours on this mural of St Mungo that he spotted while travelling through Glasgow.
scarecrow
Image caption Sandra Catterson took this picture at Midmar Allotments in Edinburgh during its open day.
weasel
Image caption Rachel Hendron watched this weasel darting about the rocks at Torry Battery near Aberdeen for almost an hour.
bees
Image caption Busy bees on a globe thistle in the gardens at Dirleton Castle, snapped by Kath Manners.
more sea
Image caption Kevin Carmichael took this photo of the view towards Luskentyre beach on a recent trip to Harris.
hall
Image caption The Usher Hall was transformed by light and music for the opening night of the Edinburgh Festival. Photo by John Kerr.
rainbow
Image caption Jon Towers took this photo of his friend David overlooking Loch Muick while returning from a long walk that included Lochnagar and four other Munros.
jellyfish or sea anemone
Image caption Andrew Leishman spotted this on Bo'ness foreshore just after high tide but isn't sure if its an upside down jellyfish or a large anemone. And neither are we.
acrobat
Image caption Acrobats at George Square in Edinburgh photographed by James Ellison.
dog
Image caption Wee Sandie was on top of the world after reaching the summit of Ben Lomond. Photo by Neil MacDonald.
shells Image copyright Fiona Faulds
Image caption Fiona Faulds spotted the wonderful range of colours of these shells on the sea shore near Crail while on a weekend camping trip.
cow
Image caption Dionne Purves spotted this Highland cow having a peaceful paddle at Loch Lubnaig.
bikes
Image caption David McErlane wanted to capture the speed of the cyclists during the European Championship road race in Glasgow.
beach
Image caption Benjamin and Isabelle enjoyed their visit to Calgary Bay in Mull. Photograph sent in by Carolyn France.
dog
Image caption Rogue the cocker spaniel on a wet Newburgh beach photographed by owner Alan Farquhar.
kayak
Image caption Alison Gillan's four-year-old son John had his go in a kayak in Tayvallich.
dogs
Image caption Lola and Ice enjoying the great weather at Carron Valley Reservoir. Photo sent by Barry Manson.

All images are subject to copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story