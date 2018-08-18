Image copyright ScotRail Image caption The first of the upgraded high-speed trains crossed into Scotland on Friday evening

ScotRail has announced that its first fully upgraded InterCity train has arrived in Scotland.

The high-speed train travelled from Doncaster and crossed the border on Friday evening, ahead of its arrival at Haymarket depot in Edinburgh.

It will enter service between Aberdeen and Edinburgh "in the coming weeks", once crew training is complete.

A total of 17 five-carriage and nine four-carriage trains will be used on lines linking Scotland's seven cities.

ScotRail said the upgraded trains offered more seats and increased luggage space than its current fleet.

Each train also has a new cafe area on board in addition to the usual trolley service.

The upgrade is part of ScotRail's planned £475m investment in rolling stock over seven years.

Image copyright ScotRail Image caption The first of the upgraded trains is expected to enter service "in the coming weeks"

Chris Tait, ScotRail's high-speed trains project manager, said: "I'm delighted that the first of our iconic trains has arrived in Scotland.

"They will transform rail travel in Scotland by providing more seats and a much-improved on-board environment.

"It's all part of our work to build the best railway Scotland's ever had."