Scotland

The papers: End cold-call 'bullies misery'

  • 21 August 2018
Image caption Nearly half of Scots feel bullied and distressed by cold-call firms, writes the Scottish Daily Express, which says householders north of the border are the most affected by the issue.
Image caption The Herald also focuses on the issue and reports that consumer watchdog Which? has called for the executives of cold-call firms that flout the law to be held personally liable for the fines that are incurred by their company's practices.
Image caption Filming blockbusters such as Avengers: Infinity War, Mary Queen of Scots and Outlaw King has sent spending on TV and movie production in Scotland soaring to nearly £100m, reports The Scotsman.
Image caption Like many of the papers, The National leads with coverage of UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's visit to Scotland and the anti-Semitism row that has engulfed his party. The paper says Mr Corbyn's attempt to win back Scottish seats from the SNP have been overshadowed by the row.
Image caption The Daily Record features graphic images of an elderly couple who were attacked by a group at a caravan park in Inverness. The paper quotes the pair as saying their attackers tried to set fire to them during the brutal assault.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Conservatives should not change their leadership rules to make it easier for Boris Johnson to be elected party leader because it could damage the party in the long term, former leader William Hague has told the Daily Telegraph.
Image caption A radical new steam treatment could offer hope to millions of middle-aged men who suffer from an enlarged prostate, writes the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper says the five-minute treatment to shrink the gland cuts the need for surgery and has minimal side effects.
Image caption Under the headline My Billy's Tickety-Boo, The Scottish Sun claims that Sir Michael Parkinson has been branded a "daft old fart" by Pamela Stephenson, after the talk show host claimed her husband Billy Connolly's brain had "dulled".
Image caption The Daily Star dedicates its front page to the news that a hamster is reportedly eating its way through a woman's brand new £25,000 Ford Kuga.
Image caption The UK has been condemned by animal welfare organisations after agreeing to sell non-stun slaughtered lambs to Saudi Arabia, says the i newspaper, which concludes that Britain is likely to face pressure from new trading partners on the issue following Brexit.
Image caption The Courier claims that staff at a Dundee restaurant have been "swamped" by abuse after the eatery refused entry to a group of independence marchers at the weekend.
Image caption A senior medic has told the Press and Journal that the north-east is missing out on qualified migrant doctors and nurses because of bureaucratic red tape at the UK Home Office.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites