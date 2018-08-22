Image caption Gavin Mitchell with Midge Ure who is among the stars taking part in the final series

Stars including Midge Ure, Amy Macdonald and Martin Compston will appear in the final series of hit comedy Still Game.

Filming began last week at the BBC's Dumbarton studios and the six-week shoot will visit locations in Glasgow.

Taggart's James McPherson, Clare Grogan and presenter Des Clarke will also appear alongside Jack and Victor.

Writers Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill have promised a "must-see" finale for fans of the long-running show.

Midge Ure, Scottish singer and songwriter, said: "This supersedes the OBE. Being in Still Game is like the comedy version of getting a Blue Peter badge which I wear with pride.

"The way I see it, if you're going to be humiliated it might as well be in a comedy you love."

Image caption The guest stars appear alongside the original cast, including writers and stars Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Amy MacDonald will make a cameo appearance

Line of Duty actor Martin Compston will play a new one-off character role while singer Amy Macdonald will make a short cameo appearance.

Steven Canny, executive producer at BBC Studios Comedy, said: "We're delighted that such brilliant performers from the worlds of music, comedy and gritty television crime are coming to join us.

"Alongside our brilliant core cast they look well set to give the show the send-off it deserves.

"I can't wait for everyone to see these episodes."

Still Game Facts

The BBC show ran for six series between 2002 and 2007 before taking a break for nine years

Writers Kiernan and Greg Hemphill adapted the show for two successful live shows in 2014 and 2016

The first live show had a 21-night sold-out run entertaining more than 210,000 fans

Huge demand for tickets meant that an extra five dates were added to the second live run

The TV sitcom's return in 2016 attracted its highest ever overnight audience for a single episode with 1.3 million viewers

Filming takes place on a purpose-built set at BBC Scotland's Dumbarton Studios which is also home to River City

Series seven was the first time the comedy was broadcast on BBC One throughout the UK and not just Scotland

A transmission date for the upcoming series has yet to be announced.