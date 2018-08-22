Rail disruption after signalling failure

Image copyright Sue Ann Krause

Rail passengers in the central belt faced major disruption after a signalling failure near Haymarket.

Trains were cancelled and delayed on routes from Edinburgh, including those to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk, Dunblane and Milngavie/ Helensburgh,

ScotRail urged people travelling between Glasgow and Edinburgh to use the route via Carstairs or Shotts.

The problem was later fixed and the first train was expected to run from Bathgate to Edinburgh at 08:19.

ScotRail tweeted that Network Rail had "applied a fix", allowing trains to run through Haymarket again.

Replacement bus services were put in operation between Bathgate and Edinburgh in a bid to help commuters get to work.

ScotRail said train tickets and smart cards would also be valid on trams between Edinburgh Park/ Edinburgh Gateway and Waverley.