Rapist sentenced over 'traumatic' attacks

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jordan Dunn was sentenced to six years in detention

A rapist who carried out the first of his two "traumatic" attacks when he was 17 has been sentenced to six years in detention.

Jordan Dunn, who is now 20, was earlier convicted of raping two women in Perthshire and in Dundee.

His first attack took place at a house in Blairgowrie in the summer of 2015 when he and his victim were 17.

He carried out a second rape last year when he attacked a 19-year-old in Dundee.

Dunn had originally faced five charges, including further allegations of rape and threatening or abusive behaviour at his flat in Swallowtail Court, Dundee.

But he was convicted of two rape offences after an earlier trial.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart QC said: "This is a young man who requires some assistance to develop the maturity he lacks."

Mr Stewart said Dunn was "somewhat isolated" and had been subjected to bullying at school.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lady Carmichael told Dunn: "Although you are only 20 years of age your record of offending is already a cause for serious concern."

Lady Carmichael pointed out that he had already been convicted of sexual offences involving older children.

She said he was "a young man with a troubling and distorted attitude to older girls and young women".

The judge ordered that Dunn be kept under supervision for a further four-year period after his sentence.

Det Insp Keith Duncan, of the divisional rape investigation unit, paid tribute to the women who reported the "traumatic offences".

He said: "Their courage during the inquiry and subsequent proceedings has enabled the case to be brought before the court and has led to the sentence delivered today."