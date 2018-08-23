Image caption Some claim the issue could cost the council as much as £500m to resolve

The cost of settling equal pay claims could have "unprecedented" implications for Glasgow City Council, according to Scotland's public spending watchdog.

The Accounts Commission said the scale of the payouts was likely to be "significant" and traditional funding options would not be sufficient.

The final cost of settling the claims for thousands of workers is unknown but there are fears it could reach £500m.

The watchdog warned the costs could have a serious impact on services.

Key facts: Glasgow City Council

Population: 621,000

Workforce: 31,700 (full-time equivalent)

Net Revenue budget (day-to-day council spending such as wages): £1.52bn

Net capital budget (for new buildings and roads etc): £216m

Budget gap (difference between spending and income): £129m

'Steady progress'

Image caption Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said substantial progress had been made

Glasgow City Council is already facing a funding gap of almost £130m over the next three years.

But the commission's report noted that it had achieved savings of more than £100m in the past two years.

The council was run by Labour for decades before it fell to the SNP at the May 2017 election.

It promised earlier this year to draw a line under years of legal wrangling over equal pay and reach a settlement with thousands of mainly female workers.

Graham Sharp, chair of the Accounts Commission, said the "scale and complexity" of the challenges facing Glasgow were unique but said it had made "steady progress" in the past decade and had a good track record in making savings.

However, he said the council's existing funding gap did not include the potential impact of equal pay claims and the risk attached to the settlement was a cause of serious concern.

Equal value

Image caption Graham Sharp, of the Accounts Commission, said Glasgow faced unprecedented challenges

The dispute relates to a Job Evaluation Scheme introduced in 2006, which had been intended to eliminate gender pay inequality.

However, the new system built in a three-year payment protection for men who lost out on bonuses, which was last year ruled discriminatory.

A long court battle has also raged over the design of the scheme itself.

It saw mainly female workers, in jobs such as caterers, cleaners and care assistants, were paid less than male workers in jobs that were deemed to be of equal value, such as refuse collection.

After years of Employment Tribunal and court battles, the council said in January that "negotiation" would solve the dispute, which currently affects about 8,000 employees.

The leader of Glasgow City Council, the SNP's Susan Aitken, said the move drew a line under what she called "a decade of litigation" under the previous Labour administration.

Detailed talks have been taking place between the council and unions but no timescale has been set for completing a settlement.

Responding to the Accounts Commission report, Ms Aitken said she was pleased the watchdog had recognised Glasgow's clear progress.

She said: "The challenge of resolving equal pay is substantial and it would be unusual if it wasn't a focus for the audit team.

"However, it is a challenge we are committed to deal with and we are making substantial progress."

Thousands of current and former staff are expected to be entitled to a pay rise or backpay in compensation.

Some claim the issue could cost the council as much as £500m to resolve.

Many other councils have already paid out for similar claims.

In 2013, Birmingham City Council settled an equal pay claim which was thought to amount to more than £1bn.

As a result, it was forced to sell the National Exhibition Centre and make dramatic cuts across the authority.

Last year, The Accounts Commission said more than 70,000 equal pay claims had been lodged against Scottish councils since 2004 and payouts, including compensation agreements and legal fees, totalled about £750m.