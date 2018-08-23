Image copyright Getty Images

Public sector bodies will be able to bid for the next ScotRail franchise, Scottish ministers have confirmed.

Bidders which are wholly owned by the Scottish government could compete with private firms to run the train service.

The parent company of ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne appears likely to be among those bidding for the next contract which begins in 2025.

Transport Scotland said David MacBrayne Limited has confirmed its interest in exploring the possibility of a bid.

It comes after the Scottish Parliament was given the power to allow public sector bids for rail franchises under the Scotland Act 2016.

The SNP made clear its plans to use the new powers in its election manifesto in the same year.

Michael Matheson, the cabinet secretary for transport, said the government believed there should be a "level playing field" for the private and public sector in bidding for rail franchises.

Image copyright Getty Images

"We secured the right for a public sector operator to bid for a rail franchise in Scotland, after being denied by previous UK governments," he added.

"Identifying a public sector body to make a bid has not been easy. It was vital to consider a range of scenarios as we want to strengthen competition and achieve best value for the public purse, while delivering continuous service improvements.

"It is important for any public sector bidder to have the appetite to bid; the capability and capacity to see the bid through; and the ability and resources to make the franchise a success.

"It is also our view that the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish government should have full powers to consider all options for structuring our railways to meet Scotland's needs."

Equal treatment

The franchise is currently run by Dutch state-owned Abellio, which won a 10 year contract which began in 2015.

However, the government could cancel the contract at its halfway point if the firm fails to meet its obligations.

David MacBrayne Limited is the parent company of CalMac Ferries, Argyll Ferries and harbour operator Solent Gateway.

It is a publicly-owned private company and its sole shareholder is the Scottish government.

Transport Scotland future rail franchise competitions will be "fair and transparent", giving equal treatment to all bidders.