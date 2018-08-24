Salmond allegations: What do we know?

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell Image caption Alex Salmond denies the claims made against him

Two people have made sexual harassment complaints against Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond. The complaints, which he denies, relate to his time in office. Why have they come to light now?

Why are the allegations being made now?

In November, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the #Metoo movement, there were concerns over reports that women at all levels in the Scottish Parliament had experienced harassment.

At the same time, MPs at Westminster were accused of intimidating or propositioning young women inappropriately.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for an internal review to be carried out of the Scottish government's procedures for handling complaints in the workplace.

As part of that review, a new procedure on handling harassment complaints involving current or former ministers was introduced.

It appears two complaints in relation to Mr Salmond were made in January of this year.

According to the Daily Record, they relate to events in 2013 when he was first minister.

Scotland's top civil servant, Leslie Evans, informed Mr Salmond on Wednesday that she was considering the public interest in making the fact of the complaints and investigation publicly known.

Mr Salmond instigated legal action aimed at preventing the Scottish government revealing details of its investigation but later dropped those proceedings.

On Thursday evening, Mr Salmond put out a statement denying claims of harassment and saying he was launching a court action to contest the Scottish government's complaints process.

What are the allegations?

The details of the claims and who made them is unknown.

Ms Evans, the Scottish government's permanent secretary, would only confirm that two complaints of sexual harassment had been made against Mr Salmond.

The Daily Record says the allegations date back to December 2013, and that Mr Salmond has been reported to police over claims he sexually assaulted two staff members at the first minister's official residence at Bute House in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said it was "not going to comment on whether an inquiry is ongoing".

Why is Mr Salmond going to court?

The former first minister was told in March this year that allegations had been made against him and had been assured that the process would be confidential.

He claims he has still not been allowed to see the evidence against him.

His statement called the procedure "unjust" and said he had not been able to properly challenge the case against him.

Mr Salmond said the procedure, put into operation by Ms Evans three years after he left office, was "grossly unfair" and would lead to prejudicial outcomes.

He is seeking to launch a Judicial Review in the Court of Session which will decide the issue of the lawfulness of the procedure.

Did Nicola Sturgeon know about the claims?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she became aware in April that Mr Salmond was being investigated.

In fact, it was Mr Salmond himself that told her.

She said she had no prior knowledge of complaints being made against him.

Ms Sturgeon said she had taken "no role in the process" and not spoken about it publicly because she did not want to compromise the internal investigation.

She said the fact that complaints were made could not be ignored or swept under the carpet."

What happens next?

A Judicial Review will consider whether a proper "decision-making process" was followed by the Scottish government.

It will not look at whether or not the "correct" decision was made.

The court will seek to ensure that principles of natural justice and fairness have been followed.

Before the review can be heard Mr Salmond must appeal to the Court of Session for permission to proceed.

Permission will only be granted where the Judicial Review has "a real prospect of success".