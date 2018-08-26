The papers: 'In the eye of the storm'

Scotland

The sexual harassment allegations against Alex Salmond - which he denies - are once again the primary focus of Scotland's newspapers. Scotland on Sunday reports that Nicola Sturgeon is coming under mounting pressure from opposition parties to suspend the former first minister from the SNP.
The Scottish Sun on Sunday reports that Mr Salmond has demanded a probe into leaks of confidential information about the sexual harassment allegations. His spokesman told the paper the "malicious" leaks "could only come from government sources".
Mr Salmond's anger over the leaks to the press also make the front page of the Scottish Mail on Sunday. It reports that the Scottish government signalled that it would not bow to his request for an inquiry, with officials insisting the whole process had been "entirely confidential".
The SNP and the Scottish government has been urged to be "fully transparent" in its handling of the allegations against Mr Salmond, The Sunday Times Scotland reports. It adds that Conservative MSP Annie Wells has called on the government to disclose whether a complaint about an alleged incident in 2013 was made at the time.
A former chief-of-staff for the SNP set up meetings between an arms firm and the Scottish government, according to the Sunday Mail.
The Sunday Herald has spoken to residents and business owners near the Glasgow School of Art, after they were allowed to return to their properties for the first time since the Mackintosh building was ravaged by fire 10 weeks ago.
A "mafia kingpin" who ran a restaurant in Aberdeen for 20 years is back behind bars in Italy, according to the front page of The Sunday Post. It says Antonio La Torre is facing new allegations involving guns and threats to kill prosecutors and is being held on remand in an Italian prison.
The Scottish Sunday Express reports that PPI compensation can be claimed for dead relatives - and thousands of people could be eligible for a windfall.

