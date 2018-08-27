Girl, 16, raped in Strathclyde Country Park

Police are investigating the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Strathclyde Country Park in Lanarkshire.

Officers said inquiries were at an early stage after the incident, which was reported at about 21:00 on Sunday.

Part of the park, near Motherwell, has been cordoned off while the investigation continues.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers are carrying out inquiries after reports of a 16-year-old female being seriously sexually assaulted."