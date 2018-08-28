Scotland

The papers: Salmond's call for action over 'government leak'

  • 28 August 2018
Image caption The National has Alex Salmond hitting back at the Scottish government, with the former first minister saying details of the sexual harassment claims against him have been leaked.
Image caption Similarly, the i newspaper has Mr Salmond accusing his former employers of leaking the allegations that he strenuously denies to the media.
Image caption First minister Nicola Sturgeon is coming under pressure to reveal details of meetings with Mr Salmond before the claims against her predecessor became public, reports the Daily Express.
Image caption The Herald leads with official reports into this summer's school exams which highlight basic errors being made by pupils in numeracy.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail splashes with a figure of 8,000 criminals it says are wanted by police on outstanding warrants for crimes including murder and rape.
Image caption The Times reports that plans are being drawn up to allow newly-graduated trainee criminal lawyers to appear in Scottish courts to address a recruitment crisis.
Image caption The Scotsman celebrates a record-breaking Edinburgh festival fringe, revealing ticket sales this year were up 5% on 2017's successful 70th anniversary programme.
Image caption The Record leads with claims that a Glasgow crime gang targeted five members of a rival family. The claims heard in court involve the Lyons and Daniels factions.
Image caption The Scottish Sun runs with the same story, reporting that six alleged gangsters will stand trial accused of a murder plot campaign against their Glasgow rivals.
Image caption The Courier leads with a mother criticising the sentence given to a football coach who posed as a 12-year-old boy on Instagram to send sick messages to her son.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports in its Aberdeen edition how parents kept their children away from classes amid safety fears over repairs being carried out at a school.
Image caption The Daily Star splashes with reports that former Rangers players and staff who benefited from a now outlawed tax scheme have only weeks to make a settlement or face a higher bill.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph features an exclusive story about a Labour MP who used public-funded insurance to silence his former Jewish assistant and lover who took a religious discrimination claim against him to tribunal.

