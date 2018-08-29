Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Inventor John Logie Baird was born 130 years ago in Helensburgh

A new guide to TV programmes which have either been filmed in Scotland or have Scottish links has been dedicated to John Logie Baird.

The Helensburgh-born inventor became the first person to demonstrate a working television in 1926.

Tourism body VisitScotland has dedicated its free book, TV Set in Scotland, to Baird to help mark the 130th anniversary of his birth.

It contains details on more than 60 programmes.

Baird's son, Prof Malcolm Baird, said he was delighted the guide was dedicated to his father.

He said: "Television will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2026 and I am currently in touch with an independent producer and an experienced screenwriter, both based in Scotland, about a possible film or TV series on the life of John Logie Baird.

"If the project goes ahead, there will be no shortage of Scottish locations."

Crime dramas

Prof Baird said these location could include Helensburgh, which he said had kept much of its character from the time his father lived there.

He added: "Between 1906 and 1914 he studied at Glasgow's Royal Technical College, now the University of Strathclyde, where an historic plaque has been placed in the electrical engineering department.

"A few blocks away, another plaque recalls his long-distance transmission of television in May 1927, from London to a room in the Central Hotel, now the Grand Central Hotel."

Image caption Karen Gillan, from Inverness, played a companion in Doctor Who

The programmes in the guide include the crime dramas Taggart, which is set in Glasgow, and Shetland, which has used various locations in the islands, including Lerwick and Fair Isle.

Two Thousand Acres of Sky, a drama starring Michelle Collins and filmed in Dumfries and Galloway.

Filming for historical drama Victoria included scenes shot at Blair Castle in Perthshire.

Fraggle Rock

Time travelling science-fiction series Doctor Who has numerous connections to Scotland.

Bathgate-born David Tennant has been among the Scottish time lords, while Karen Gillan, from Inverness, played Amy Pond, one of the show's companions.

Other entries in the book are Paisley-born Fulton Mackay's roles as The Captain in Fraggle Rock and the Loch Ness Monster appearing in animated comedy South Park.

Culture and tourism secretary, Fiona Hyslop, said: "Scotland's scenery and built heritage, together with our diverse and rich culture have attracted countless filmmakers over the years.

"I welcome this new guide which maps out the locations of some of the great television shows that have been filmed in Scotland and will encourage TV fans of all ages to come and explore our fantastic on-screen locations in real life."