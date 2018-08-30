Image caption Frightened Rabbit said they would perform in honour of singer and guitarist Scott Hutchison who died in May

Indie band Frightened Rabbit are to perform for the first time since the death of singer Scott Hutchison at a multi-city charity sleep-out event.

The group will be in the line-up for the Glasgow leg of Sleep in the Park 2018, which will also have events in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee.

The body of Mr Hutchison, 36, was found near the Forth Road Bridge in May.

Amy Macdonald and KT Tunstall will perform at all four shows on Saturday 8 December.

Organisers Social Bite and Unique Events expect 12,000 people take part in the sleep-out at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Bandstand, Aberdeen's Duthie Park, Dundee's Slessor Gardens, and Edinburgh's Princess Street Gardens.

It is hoped about £6m will be raised to help eradicate homelessness.

Image copyright Martin Shields Image caption Social Bite hope to raise up to £6m through the multi-city event

Lulu will headline the Edinburgh event, which will be hosted by comedian and broadcaster Fred MacAulay.

Celebrating 40 years as a live performer, Eddi Reader will be on stage in Aberdeen - while The View's Kyle Falconer will headline the Dundee event.

Grant Hutchison from Frightened Rabbit said it would be "the perfect time" for the band to play together again.

He added: "We had agreed to play Sleep In The Park before Scott passed and we felt that since it was something for such a great cause that we should stick to our decision and honour Scott in the best way we know - to play the songs he wrote and continue spreading his message of kindness whilst supporting Social Bite and the amazing work they do."

Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite, said: "To try and tackle homelessness head on we've got to think big and Sleep in the Park 2018 is Social Bite's biggest ever campaign.

"Sleep in the Park will bring thousands of people together to raise funds so homeless people around Scotland are housed and given the support they need to get back on their feet."