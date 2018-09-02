Sunday Herald shuts amid sales decline

Image caption The Sunday Herald ceased publication on 2 September after 19 years

The Sunday Herald has published its final edition after 19 years, as figures showed sales of Scotland's newspapers continued to struggle

The final 40-page souvenir edition of the Sunday Herald hit the stands after it saw an 18% drop in print circulation compared with last year.

The paper, which is owned by Newsquest, is being replaced with two titles - The Herald on Sunday and Sunday National.

It comes as The Scotsman saw a 20% drop in print circulation over the period.

'Given away free'

However, there was better news on the digital front for the paper, which saw its average daily online users rise 13% to 138,700 in the first half of this year.

But its print edition was the heaviest faller in the most recent figures from the Audit Bureau of Circulation - down to just 16,300.

Of those, more than 3,200 were bulk sales, given away free at hotels and airports.

As one of the papers encouraging readers to take out subscriptions, nearly 5,000 of The Scotsman's sales were at a discounted rate.

Paywall

Its sister titles - the Scotland on Sunday and the Evening News - are no longer included in the industry audit every six months.

The Glasgow-based Herald, which dates back 235 year, saw average daily sales of its print edition 12% down to 24,300.

While other titles have been growing their online readership, the industry's own audit figures showed heraldscotland.com was down 15% in its average daily users, to 78,900.

That was affected by the paywall that greets visitors to the website.

Scottish journalists

Among the other Scottish regional titles continuing to fall in the first half of this year, was the Press and Journal.

Sales were down 7% to 45,900, while sales of the Dundee Courier dropped 8% to 34,300.

Once again, the only major title to see a rise in print sales was The Times, which has recruited Scottish journalists as others have shed them.

Its Scottish edition saw circulation up more than 1% to 28,500 from January to June.

That was helped by discounted offers and access to its paid-for news website. However, across the UK as a whole, The Times readership was down more than 3%.

The Financial Times also saw a rise in Scotland, but from a low point to 3,700 average daily sales.

Once dominant

In the battle between red-top tabloids, the Daily Record fell further behind The Scottish Sun in the first half of this year when compared with the same period in 2017.

The Record was down 13% - with daily sales in Scotland of 126,700, while The Sun was down 8% to 182,500.

There was a faster fall for the Daily Record's sister title, the Sunday Mail, which lost its top spot in the weekly market - falling 15% to 131,200 average weekly sales.

The Scottish Sun on Sunday was down 9% to 138,900.

The once dominant Sunday Post, despite investing in its journalism, saw Scottish sales in the first half of this year fall by 13% to only 92,100.