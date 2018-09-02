Image copyright Google Image caption The 53-year-old woman was attacked in Ibrox Street in Glasgow

A 53-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being attacked by a man in Glasgow.

Police said the woman was assaulted at about 09:00 on Sunday in Ibrox Street in the city.

She was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she is being treated for facial and upper body injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Green anorak

They have described the man responsible as being white, about 5ft 8in tall, with a stocky build and receding brown hair.

He was wearing a green anorak and grey jogging trousers.

Det Con Kris Elliott said: "Inquiries are at an early stage into this incident and at this time I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this assault take place, or who has any information that may assist the police investigation, to contact Govan Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 1388 of 2nd September."