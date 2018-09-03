A secondary school has been evacuated and children sent home amid reports of a bomb threat.

Rosshall Academy issued a text alert to parents at around 08:20 on Monday asking that pupils return home.

The text said: "Unfortunately we have had to evacuate the school. Please make arrangements to have your child collected or for them to go home."

Emergency services were outside the school on Crookston Road.

A number of people posted on social media that a bomb threat had been received but there was no official confirmation.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: "All pupils and staff are safe and the school notified parents just after 08:20 today that the school had been evacuated.

"The school followed correct procedures and police are at the school as a precautionary measure."