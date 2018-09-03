Man attacked by teenage gang in murder bid

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near Helenslea Park on London Road

An attack by a gang of teenagers in Glasgow which left a man with serious injuries is being treated as attempted murder.

The 19-year-old victim was attacked near Helenslea Park on London Road at about 19:50 on Sunday.

The man managed to make his way to the nearby Celtic Social Club and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a stable condition.

His attackers are believed to be between the ages of 14 and 17.

Det Con Eilidh Marshall, based at Shettleston Police Office, said: "This incident is being treated as attempted murder due to the seriousness of the man's injuries. It is vital that we find the person or persons responsible.

"We believe that the group involved had been in the nearby park throughout the evening prior to the attack.

"Officers have spoken to a number of people who were in the area last night, however we would appeal to anyone we have not spoken to or anyone with any further information to come forward and contact us."