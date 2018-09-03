The Scottish International Airshow drew large crowds to Ayr seafront on Saturday.

A Red Arrows flypast and a formation display by 1940s aircraft from the Swiss Air Force were among the highlights.

Image copyright Mark McDowall Image caption Swissair DC3 and Beech 18s transport planes in formation

Image copyright Mark McDowall Image caption The Swissair DC3 "flying solo"

Image copyright Mark McDowall Image caption The F/A-18C twin engine supersonic jet from the Swiss Airforce

Image copyright Mark McDowall

Image copyright Mark McDowall Image caption Hundreds of people packed the seafront area for a series of displays

Image copyright Mark McDowall

Image copyright Mark McDowall Image caption A Catalina flying boat swooped over the crowds

Image copyright Mark McDowall

Image copyright Mark McDowall Image caption The display by the RAF's Red Arrows aerobatic team was among the highlights of the show

Image copyright Mark McDowall

Image copyright Mark McDowall

All images are subject to copyright.