A man was taken to hospital after an accident involving three lorries closed the main motorway linking England and Scotland.

The A74(M) was shut southbound near Junction 14 close to Crawford after the accident at about 02:30 on Tuesday.

Police said it appeared a northbound lorry ran into the back of a second truck and veered into the opposite carriageway, hitting a third vehicle.

The first driver was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for check-ups.

The road was closed for several hours but reopened at about 07:00.