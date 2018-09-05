Scotland

The papers: Sturgeon's legislative plans under scrutiny

  • 5 September 2018
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government leads many of Scotland's front pages, with the Scottish Daily Mail reporting that it has been "panned by critics".
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reports that the first minister was applauded by Green MSPs as well as her SNP colleagues as she outlined plans for 12 new bills at Holyrood on Tuesday.
Image copyright Herald
Image caption Ms Sturgeon hoped to "regain the political initiative" after the turmoil caused by sexual misconduct claims against Alex Salmond, according to The Herald. But it goes on to say that the government's annual legislative plan coincided with official statistics showing record dissatisfaction with local health services, schools and public transport.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express focuses on the criticism of the SNP's plans, after Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson highlighted that the government had failed to pass many of the bills it outlined last year. She described Tuesday's announcement as "not so much a relaunch as a retread".
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Scots' dissatisfaction with public services is the focus of The Times Scotland report on the SNP's programme for government. It says only half of those polled for the Scottish Household Survey were happy with schools, transport and the NHS - the poorest rating since 2007, the year the SNP came to power.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i newspaper focuses on the government's plans to tackle mental health problems among young people, after the first minister announced that hundreds of extra nurses and counsellors would be brought into schools. It came as the NHS published its worst ever waiting times for child mental health services.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a similar story, reporting that more than 3,000 youngsters were unable to secure treatment within 18 weeks. It says the government's commitment to recruit hundreds of mental health nurses will guarantee that every school in Scotland has access to counselling services.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record reports that a 59-year-old woman has gone on trial accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy. The incident is alleged to have occurred on the balcony of an apartment in Spain while she was on holiday with the teenager's family.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption A man climbed a radio mast in the Highlands, knocking out stations for thousands of listeners, according to The Scottish Sun. It describes the incident on the Black Isle as a "12 hour stand off".
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The Courier reports that a police officer from Fife has admitted assaulting his former partner. Stuart Doran resigned from the force the day before he made the admission at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, according to the paper.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star reports that Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard prefers to watch Emmerdale.

