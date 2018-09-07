Scotland

Scotland's papers: Mother relives 'birth hell'

  • 7 September 2018
Image caption A woman whose baby died after he was decapitated during labour at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee has given an interview to the Scottish Sun. Laura Gallazzi, 34, told the paper that she blames gynaecologist Dr Vaishnavy Laxman for the tragic error. Dr Laxman was cleared of misconduct by the General Medical Council earlier this year.
Image caption The Courier reports that residents were evacuated and streets cordoned off in Dundee after a suspected explosive device was discovered in a flat in Carlochie Place. A man has been arrested, the paper adds.
Image caption The Scottish government is to consider a financial redress scheme for victims of child abuse which could cost tens of millions of pounds, according to The Scotsman. Compensation would be available to people who have been abused in care, the paper reports.
Image caption The Herald leads with criticism of Boris Johnson by Chancellor Philip Hammond. It says Mr Hammon accused the former foreign secretary of "talking nonsense" by suggesting the UK government had not tried to get a proper Brexit deal.
Image caption David Mundell says a "chaotic Brexit" could help the campaign for Scottish independence, according to The National. The paper says the Scottish Secretary made the comments during an interview with ITV Border.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports claims that Boris Johnson has split from his wife, Marina.
Image caption Around 11 million households will save about £75 a year under a new energy price cap announced by Ofgem, according to the Scottish Daily Express.
Image caption ScotRail is accused of "failing to get the basics right" on the front page of The Press and Journal after a series of rail services in the north and north-east were cancelled due to staff shortages.
Image caption The head of GCHQ has vowed to retaliate against Russia after the nerve agent attack in Salisbury, the Scotland edition of the Daily Telegraph reports.
Image caption The dose of novichok that was brought into Britain ahead of the Salisbury attack was large enough to have killed 4,000 people, according to claims by a security official to The Times Scotland.
Image caption The death of Hollywood actor Burt Reynolds leads the Daily Star Scotland. It says the "moustachioed megastar" died in hospital after suffering a heart attack.
Image caption The Daily Record also leads with tributes to the Smokey and the Bandit star. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolly Parton and Wesley Snipes are among those who have remembered the charismatic star.

