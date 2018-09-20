Image copyright Reuters

A Belgian village is appealing for help to find living relatives of forgotten soldiers of World War One.

Members of the 14th Fife & Forfar Yeomanry of the Black Watch died in the village of Orcq, near Tournai, Belgium.

Each year, the village remembers the soldiers but this year a special ceremony is planned to commemorate the 100th anniversary.

The village is inviting family members to join the memorial service on Saturday 20 October.

Sixteen servicemen are buried in the Orcq communal cemetery, eight of which are Black Watch soldiers.

'Travelling far and wide'

They all died on the 23 October 1918, just weeks before the war finished.

The appeal for relatives is being led by volunteer researchers Chris and Sarah Morris from Dover.

A group of 10 local historians work tirelessly researching fallen soldiers that have been overlooked over the years.

They have been forgotten for years but hopefully we can reconnect them with relatives and make the service for the village something to be proud of Chris Morris, Volunteer researcher

Whenever they locate a fallen hero, they lay a wreath in honour of the soldier, travelling far and wide to do this.

Recently, they came across a plea from the village of Orcq, which has been been annually celebrating and honouring the men who lie in their communal cemetery.

The research team includes men who are dedicated to World War One re-enactments and plan to attend the centenary ceremony in Black Watch Regimental Dress.

Chris Morris, lead researcher, said: "I have never seen such commitment of the people of this small village, they take great honour remembering the fallen 16 in the communal cemetery.

"I have emailed so many people all over the world in connection to these brave men, many have not replied and others are too old, too distantly related or live just too far away to attend."

The team of researchers intend to represent any soldiers who they are unable to trace family members for at the 100th anniversary ceremony.

14th Battalion Fife & Forfar Yeomanry of the Black Watch 74th Division 229th Brigade

Image copyright Getty Images

Private Andrew Webb Enlisted: Carluke, Lanarkshire

Private Thomas Waller Enlisted: Motherwell, Lanarkshire

Private Thomas Cockburn Enlisted: Peebles

Private Thomas Bartie Enlisted: Cowdenbeath

Corporal Richard Izatt Enlisted: Glasgow

Private Edward Sowerby Enlisted: Blackburn, Lancashire

2nd Lieutenant Frederick Kenneth Cumming Enlisted: Unknown

Private John Barber Enlisted: Whitehall, Middlesex