The number of people out of work and looking for a job in Scotland has fallen again.

Official figures for May to July show Scotland's jobless total hit 113,000 - down 6,000 on February to June.

The unemployment rate fell from 4.3% to 4.1% - but was up from 3.8% in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the number of Scots aged 16 to 64 who are in employment was 2,556,000 - down 6,000 on the quarter, and 32,000 lower than last year.

That is a slight lower employment rate of 75.1 compared with 75.2 in the quarter before. The rate was 75.8 a year ago.

For the UK as a whole, the employment rate was 75.5% and the unemployment rate was 4% over the period.

Rate fall welcomed

Across the UK, wages, excluding bonuses, grew by a faster-than-expected 2.9%, compared with a year ago.

Business, Fair Work and Skills Minister Jamie Hepburn said: "I very much welcome the fact that Scotland's unemployment rate fell over the quarter to 4.1%.

"On employment for women and young people, we continue to outperform the UK with an employment rate of 71.5% for women, higher than the UK rate of 71.0%, and an employment rate for young people of 56.2%, higher than the UK rate of 54.7%.

"Compared to the UK we also have lower rates of unemployment and inactivity for women and young people.

"While these results show a very slight decrease in employment, comparing these figures against historical trends shows Scotland's economy and jobs market remains strong despite the continued challenges facing our economy as a result of Brexit uncertainty."