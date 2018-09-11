Image copyright Eyes on animals Image caption Three-week-old calves are being transported to Europe

A ferry operator has said that it will stop carrying calves to Europe after animal welfare concerns were raised by a BBC Scotland investigation.

P&O said it was ending the practice with immediate effect following the broadcast on Monday of "Disclosure: The Dark Side of Dairy".

About 5,000 calves were shipped to Europe last year from Scotland.

Campaigners claim the long journey is harmful but the industry said the alternative was shooting them at birth.

Male calves are surplus to requirements on dairy farms.

Disclosure: The Dark Side of Dairy was broadcast on BBC One Scotland on 10 September and is available on the BBC iplayer

The Disclosure team learned that calves were being exported via the port of Cairnryan in Dumfries and Galloway.

Image caption The port of Cairnryan is used to export to mainland Europe via Ireland

The ferry from Cairnryan travels to Larne in Northern Ireland.

Livestock is then taken to Rosslare or Dublin in the Republic of Ireland for onward shipment to the continent.

Most calves were then taken to Catalonia in Spain, at just three weeks old, to be fattened before slaughter.

Scotland is central to the trade in calves because elsewhere in Britain the ferry companies refuse to carry animals for slaughter and fattening.

However, as long as exporters and hauliers abide by regulations governing the trade, the business is legal.

Image caption The BBC Scotland Disclosure investigation tracked the shipments of live calves

P&O released a statement on Tuesday, saying: "We can confirm that P&O Ferries will cease co-operating with the Scottish government to transport across the Irish Sea young calves destined for continental Europe with immediate effect.

"We place the highest priority on animal welfare across all of our routes and were shocked by the scenes in last night's documentary.

"We will not hesitate to act decisively and close the account of any customer which breaches our policies in this area."

'Important option'

Campaigners said subjecting calves to such long journeys was unnecessary and said they should instead be reared for the beef market in Scotland.

The National Farmers' Union Scotland said export was a better option than shooting them.

The Scottish government said live export was an important option for the country's economy.

The BBC Scotland Disclosure team's investigation is the first time the exact destination and age of the cattle has been established.

The journey takes six days, including rest breaks.

Campaigners said that calves had yet to develop their immune systems and could not regulate their own temperature so were particularly vulnerable.

Nicola Glen, of Eyes on Animals, said "These animals are babies and they are not adapted to cope with these sort of journeys.

"The longer the journey, it's been proven scientifically, the more suffering is involved for those animals."