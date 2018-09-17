Scotland

Scotland's papers: Scots 'want immigration devolved'

  • 17 September 2018
Image caption The Herald starts the week with claims most Scots want immigration devolved. The paper says "shocking levels of mistrust in Westminster's handling of immigration" means almost two-thirds of those asked want Scotland to take control of its own affairs. The survey found 64% of Scots back immigration devolution for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland giving them powers to decide how many visas are issued for people who want to work there.
Image caption The Scotsman's lead story has Labour demanding the SNP "should apologise for the growing black hole in the economic prospectus for independence" as it claims the shortfall in oil revenues reaches £30bn. The paper also carries the story of a BBC investigation into abuse at a children's home in Argyll.
Image caption The Times Scotland reports that the EU is secretly prepared to accept Theresa May's high-tech "frictionless Irish border". The paper says Brussels chief negotiator Michel Barnier is looking at compiling a plan outlining the use of technology to minimise checks in between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland. The paper adds it is hoped the agreement "will help Mrs May to survive long enough to reach an agreement with Brussels this winter".
Image caption Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson attacks Theresa May's post-Brexit Irish border plans in The Telegraph. The columnist says a "backstop" option would, in effect, mean Northern Ireland being "annexed" by Brussels. He also said Mrs May's alternative of keeping the UK in the customs union would "effectively" mean Britain remained in the EU.
Image caption "I'm done" is the headline in the Daily Record, which tells the story of a Scottish nurse who is quitting the NHS after just two years in the job because staff "are on their knees". The nurse tells the tabloid she can no longer cope with the "pressure-cooker atmosphere" in wards where mentally-ill patients are placed alongside the terminally ill.
Image caption Chancellor Philip Hammond is urged in The National to rule out a tax hike on Scotch whisky when it comes to this year's budget. The paper calls on the MP not to "risk" the Scotch industry, saying SNP MP Brendan O'Hara has insisted the industry is protected, not "burdened with a counter-productive and unnecessary tax hike".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail carries an interview with Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, who reveals her struggle with depression, self-harm and suicidal thoughts. The MSP has revealed she would never want to be the prime minister for the sake of her mental health. In its other front page story, the paper claims there is a potential new NHS screening scandal.
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition considers if the "V&A effect" is already boosting house prices in the city. After the new museum opened at the weekend, the paper says a property report is already suggesting the city is enjoying the "fastest-growing prices in Scotland".
Image caption The Press and Journal's Highlands edition details a dramatic rescue during a training mission off the Caithness coast on Sunday. Coastguard crews were training when a man was discovered injured at the foot of cliffs and high winds made the mission even more difficult, according to the paper.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express casts doubt on the practice of taking an aspirin a day to improve health. The paper says taking the "wonder pill" could be unnecessary and could even damage health. The paper also carries the frank admissions from Ruth Davidson.
Image caption "It's Ball yours Zoe" says The Scottish Sun as it claims Zoe Ball, after becoming the first female presenter of the Radio 1 breakfast show in the 1990s, is in negotiations to become the first woman in the driving seat in the Radio 2 breakfast show when Chris Evans leaves later in the year.
Image caption According to Monday's Daily Star of Scotland, ITV could "poach" some of the BBC's most successful shows. The paper says bosses at the channel want to buy Endemol Shine, a production company valued at £3bn. The company produces Peaky Blinders, Pointless and MasterChef for the BBC, among others.

