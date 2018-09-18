Image copyright earth.nullschool.net Image caption Storm Ali is expected to sweep across Scotland on Wednesday causing high winds and heavy rain

Much of Scotland is due to be battered by high winds and heavy rain as the first named storm of the season sweeps in.

Storm Ali has prompted the Met Office to issue weather warnings.

An amber warning is in place for large parts of the country between 08:00 and 17:00 on Wednesday - with gusts of up to 80mph forecast.

Travel disruption is expected and there is a warning of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

'Damage to buildings'

The amber warning covers central, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, south west, Lothian and Borders and the Strathclyde areas.

A Scotland-wide yellow be aware warning is also in place for between 06:00 and 22:00 on Wednesday.

The Met Office said: "Some damage to buildings is possible, such as tiles blown from roofs. Falling trees or branches are possible.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage."