Much of Scotland has been clearing up damage caused by Storm Ali.

Engineers are working through the night to clear railway lines and restore power supplies. Teams are also working to clear debris from roads.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson chaired a meeting of the Scottish government's resilience committee to review the impact of the storm and to coordinate the official response.

Transport links are expected to return to near-normal on Thursday morning.

Shortly after Storm Ali hit, over 70,000 homes were left without electricity.

Rail, road and ferry links were badly disrupted. A gust of 102.2mph was recorded on the Tay Road Bridge.

Five hundred cruise passengers and crew were stranded in Greenock after severe weather broke their ship's mooring lines. Tugs were called in to assist the Nautica.

One person was injured after being blown over by high winds outside the new V&A Dundee museum, which was later closed.

In Glasgow, a cyclist was been taken to hospital after he was struck by a falling tree branch.

Following the resilience committee meeting, Mr Matheson said: "As predicted there has been disruption to transport, with the rail network being hit particularly hard by these high winds.

"Whilst the disruption to travellers is regrettable, I would like to thank everyone who heeded the travel advice, as well as the many emergency response staff who have worked tirelessly to attend to challenges throughout the day."

He added: "Both the Scottish Government's Resilience Room as well as the Multi-Agency Response Team in South Queensferry will remain operational for as long as is required."

