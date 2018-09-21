Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Andy Murray promotes The Daily Mile

Sir Andy Murray has appeared in a short film in an effort to encourage children to run The Daily Mile.

The fitness initiative was started at a school in Stirling six years ago by a head teacher who was worried about levels of childhood obesity.

More than 1,000,000 children take part in the scheme at 5,000 schools in 44 countries.

Sir Andy is making the appeal as part of his role as an ambassador for the NHS.

The tennis player has taken part in the first of four short films which aim to get more schools in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to sign-up.

He said: "The Daily Mile is a great initiative because it's a really simple step which can have a direct impact on children's physical and mental wellbeing.

"I participated in The Daily Mile with a group of schoolchildren and even in that short time, I could see the positive benefits it was having in so many ways - social aspects, the chance for everyone to participate and a bit of fresh air during the day."

The Daily Mile was started at St Ninian's Primary School in Stirling in 2012 by former head teacher Elaine Wyllie, and its aim is to improve the physical, social, emotional, and mental health and wellbeing of children.

Daily Mile nation

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, Gregor Smith, is hopeful that more schools will now sign up.

"We are very clear that we want Scotland to be the world's first Daily Mile nation and for physical activity to be a normal part of our children's lifestyles," he said.

"Over the past few years we have made real progress in increasing the number of children being physically active. This is driven in part by the increasing popularity of recreational activity, and the Daily Mile is an important part of that.

"We know that one of the best things you can do for your physical and mental health is to be active, and the beauty of the Daily Mile is that a 15-minute run, jog or walk each day is simple, free and fun to do."