Your pictures of Scotland: 14 - 21 September

  • 21 September 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 - 21 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Cairngorms
Image caption Gordonstoun Year 12 on an expedition in the Cairngorms looking out across the Northern Corries from the summit of Cairn Lochan. Marina Edge sent the photo in.
dog in wind
Image caption Bobby the Yorkshire Terrier battling the sand on Lossie East beach during Storm Ali. Pic sent by Alex McBain.
Highland cow
Image caption Peek-a-moo! This cow seemed a bit reluctant to go for its health check at Johanna Gericke's farm in Argyll.
Heron
Image caption Ken Jensen sent this photo of a heron getting ready to strike at the wildlife reserve at Montrose Basin.
Man floating in water
Image caption The water was too good for Jeremy Doherty to turn down on a trip to Jura over the weekend.
Fishing on River Ness
Image caption Fly fishing in the River Ness at Inverness photographed by Eric Abercrombie.
Acorns with faces
Image caption Mark and Friedy found these cheerful chaps on a picnic table at the SWT Nature Reserve at Loch of the Lowes.
Lightning in purple sky
Image caption Lightning strikes over Dunblane captured by Bruce Mcpherson.
Pug eating brambles
Image caption Freddie the pug getting one of his five a day while out on a walk. He enjoyed the brambles owner Lynn Dunbar fed to him so much that he soon learned he could pick his own.
cliff
Image caption Dominic Turner took this photograph of the rock formation on the beach at Berriedale Braes in Caithness, which he thought looked just like a stairway to heaven.
Horse racing
Image caption Action from Corbiewood Stadium in Bannockburn at the Scottish Harness Racing Club's Murdock Weekend, captured by Dennis Mathieson.
field being harvested
Image caption Brian Forsyth took this photo just as the combine began its final cut while harvesting a field of barley in Westmuir, Angus.
Wasps and flies on apple
Image caption Andy Griffiths spotted this feeding frenzy of wasps and flies in an apple tree in his garden in Dunscore, Dumfries and Galloway.
Castle at sunset
Image caption A spectacular sunset at Duffus Castle near Elgin, captured by Tom McPherson.
Spartan race competitors
Image caption Despite being caked in mud, there was always another obstacle to overcome at the Spartan race in Perth. Photo by Roy Mitchell.
waterfall
Image caption Autumnal scene at Aberfoyle, photographed by Robert Dunn.
Crowded train
Image caption Nathan Young found himself crammed into this overcrowded train between Edinburgh Waverley and Helensburgh.
Boy on hay bales
Image caption Travis playing on the hay bales while visiting his Granda and Grandma's new house in Peterhead. Photo sent by Mike Stevenson.
squirrel on road
Image caption Don't say you weren't warned. Martin Hall took this photo in Succoth, near Arrochar.
mushroom on tree
Image caption Fungi growing on a fallen tree at Kinnoull Hill, Perth, snapped by Marian Coburn.
Cairn on hill
Image caption Terri Welsh reckons the words at the Ralston Cairn will resonate with many hillwalkers - "These are my mountains, and I have come home".
salmon leaping in water
Image caption This salmon was also heading home at Shin Falls in Sutherland. Neil Mason sent in the photo.

