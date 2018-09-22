Scotland

Scotland's papers: Scots legal bid 'could see Brexit halted'

  • 22 September 2018
Image caption Saturday's papers are dominated by Friday's events in Salzburg. The Scotsman says Brexit negotiations are at an "impasse" after Theresa May's "bullish statement" accused European leaders of a lack of respect. The paper's headline calls the prime minister "deadlocked and desperate".
Image caption The Herald reports on a "landmark legal victory" saying Brexit could be stopped at the 11th hour after a group of Scottish politicians took on the UK government. On Friday, the cross-party alliance was granted permission to ask Europe's highest court for an authoritative ruling on whether Brexit can be halted by MPs.
Image caption The Daily Record's headline, "I blame EU", refers to Theresa May's statement asking Brussels to show Britain some respect. The paper says the "panicking PM" is trying to "pass the buck".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail is more supportive of the prime minister, calling her response "steely" and "stirring" as she refused to drop her plan for Brexit, which was agreed by ministers at Chequers. The newspaper says Mrs May was "ambushed and insulted" by the EU.
Image caption The i weekend edition compares Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher, who famously said "the lady's not for turning" at a Conservative Party Conference in 1980. The paper remarks on "angry" Mrs May and highlights her attempt to reassure EU citizens that their rights will be protected.
Image caption The prime minister faces a "showdown" according to the Daily Telegraph's Scottish edition. The broadsheet claims UK cabinet ministers are preparing to call for a "plan B" to her Brexit blueprint. In the paper one source said Monday's cabinet meeting will be a "crunch point". The paper also carries a front page story about the SNP's handling of sexual misconduct allegations against Alex Salmond.
Image caption The Times talks about "defiant May" in its Brexit coverage, saying she "took Britain towards the brink of a no-deal Brexit" on Friday. The newspaper says that Mrs May's speech comes as it emerged Bank of England governor Mark Carney told ministers that a no-deal Brexit could result in a drop in GDP in the rest of the EU of between 1-1.25%.
Image caption "A dead duck" is how The National claims Nicola Sturgeon described Theresa May's latest Brexit statement after the prime minister launched her furious attack on European leaders. The paper says the Tory leader was humiliated during last week's summit in Salzburg, after her Chequers plans were utterly rejected.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express comes out in support of Mrs May, telling readers in its opening paragraph: "She's right." In a comment piece on its front page, the paper says the EU leaders were "self-serving" and says they "insulted our nation". It claims Mrs May "didn't deserve to be treated as an outcast" and cites an online poll which shows 81% of readers support the PM's stance.
Image caption An Irvine dad involved in a suspected acid attack is the Scottish Sun's top story. The paper reports that William Orr was "ambushed" as he slept in his home. Mr Orr suffered injuries to his face after he was targeted by the balaclava-wearing men on Thursday.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads its Highland edition claiming Fort William is a "no-go area" as boy racers take over the town. The paper says residents are "living in fear" with reports of nightly speed trials, crashed cars and threats to anyone who complains.
Image caption And the Daily Star of Scotland's top story features former tennis player Boris Becker. The paper reports that the three-time Wimbledon winner is currently involved in a court case with his estranged wife.

