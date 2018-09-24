Scotland

Scotland's papers: Labour 'may back second Brexit vote'

  • 24 September 2018
Image caption Several papers focus on the Labour party conference in Liverpool, with the Scottish Daily Express saying Jeremy Corbyn's comments - that he would back the result of a members' vote on a second EU referendum - are a "betrayal" of the 2016 referendum outcome.
Image caption The Herald claims that the Labour leader has "sought to resist" the members' vote on a possible second Brexit referendum at the party conference. It also reports on claims that the Catholic Church is threatening to "isolate" pupils who withdraw from religious assemblies on faith grounds.
Image caption The i calls the possible change in policy from the Labour Party "seismic". It also says My Corbyn is reluctant on the issue.
Image caption A majority of the cabinet at Westminster supports a Canada-style trade agreement with the EU after Brexit, according to The Daily Telegraph. That relationship removes the vast majority of customs duties on exports both ways but without Canada paying for access to the single market.
Image caption The National has the SNP's reaction to Scottish Labour's vow to oppose indyref2. The paper says Nicola Sturgeon is happy to sweep up Labour's Yes voters at future elections.
Image caption Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard will address the Labour Party conference today, and The Scotsman reports he has been forced to again confirm his opposition to indyref2 after Jeremy Corbyn signalled he may back a new vote.
Image caption The Times reports that Home Secretary Sajid Javid has provoked anger within the Conservative Party by proposing that EU citizens enjoy "limitless" access to the UK for more than two years after a "no-deal" Brexit.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail prints a photograph of Jewish Labour MP Luciana Berger leaving a conference anti-semitism event alongside a police officer on its front page. It wonders whether Mr Corbyn is "proud" of his party, after a summer when he was dogged by claims of failing to crack down on anti-semitism.
Image caption A man who killed his wife has been prescribed Viagra for "solo sex sessions", according to the Daily Record. The paper claims that female workers at Scotland's state hospital are now worried for their safety.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports on a EuroMillions winner from Dundee who tried to sue builders for "botching" renovation work on her properties. The construction firm went bust before she could get any money.
Image caption There have been hundreds of attacks on teachers in the north east of Scotland, reports The Press and Journal. Weapons used include BB guns, saws and classroom furniture.
Image caption Crisis-hit NHS Tayside will get another temporary boss, according to The Courier. Interim CEO Malcolm Wright is due to stand down at the end of the year, but the paper reports that the Scottish government has only just started the recruitment process.
Image caption The Daily Star of Scotland reports that new Dr Who Jodie Whittaker has admitted to drinking half a bottle of wine a day.

