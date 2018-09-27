Image copyright Crimestoppers Image caption Calls to Crimestoppers led to 529 criminals being arrested and charged

Crimestoppers received a record number of calls in Scotland last year, including information that led to five people being charged for murder or unlawful killing.

The charity passed on 13,671 pieces of anonymous information to Police Scotland and law enforcement.

Calls made to Crimestoppers led to 529 criminals being arrested and charged.

The charity believe their guarantee of anonymity means people can confidently give information.

Image copyright Crimestoppers Image caption The statistics are from 1 April 2017- 31 March 2018

From 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018, anonymous calls also led to drugs with a street value of £839,407 being recovered, as well as stolen goods and cash worth £133,756.

Police also recovered 22 Firearms, three knives and two lots of ammunition.

Law enforcement acted on 11,118 pieces of information - a 22% increase from the year before.

Angela Parker, national manager for Crimestoppers Scotland, said: "This is an impressive increase that shows how people are putting their trust in our charity as a way to pass on crime information whilst remaining 100% anonymous.

"Often people are too scared or concerned to speak directly to the police, despite holding the key in terms of crime information.

"Our guarantee of anonymity means they can pass on information without fearing consequences. Their identity will never be known."