Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 21 - 28 September

  • 28 September 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 21 - 28 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Image caption Sheena Morrow says her aunt and uncle's "old love" warmed her heart on a day out at the Kelpies.
Image caption Morag Green took this photo as she and Susie Goodwin boarded the Stornoway to Ullapool ferry after completing the Hebridean Way cycle.
Image caption Twins Ana and Jessica Darling admire a double rainbow during Storm Ali. Photo sent by Stuart Darling.
Image caption Proud mum Lesley Mitchell sent this pic of her son Stuart marrying Kate Cottam at Denholm church in the Scottish Borders.
Image caption Hector the Airedale puppy had to be backpacked to the top of the Cairngorms by his owner Joris. Photo sent by Tom Cook.
Image caption Harshad Joshi snapped the Loup of Fintry falls on the River Carron near Carron Valley reservoir in Stirling.
Image caption Crichton Memorial Church in Dumfries photographed by Colin Brown.
Image caption Casper the Wee White Dug at the moody looking Callanish Stones. Alex Grant sent the pic.
Image caption This tree stump was surprised to see Heather Fitzpatrick at Mountainhall in Dumfries.
Image caption Heather Whitty took this photograph during her first visit to the Kelpies
Image caption David Rutherford took this from Kinghorn looking out towards the lighthouse on Inchkeith Isle.
Image caption Jim McNair took this selfie in Countesswells Wood near Aberdeen.
Image caption Katie Innes celebrating climbing to the top of Goatfell. Pic sent by John Innes.
Image caption Karen Kelly spotted these toadstools while out walking in Dalziel Estate in Motherwell.
Image caption Old meets new at Haroldswick, Unst in Shetland. Photo by Steven Spence.
Image caption The image of a woman standing in the water on Montrose Basin, photographed by Ken Jensen.
Image caption Rob Ware's 10-week-old Australian Labradoodle, Brodie, is enjoying his new life on the Isle of Skye.
Image caption This deer reckoned the grass was greener on the other side of the fence at Uig on the Isle of Lewis. Photo sent by Morris Macleod.
Image caption The Marble Chapel roof at Mount Stuart House on Bute photographed by Linda Crichton.
Image caption Michael Yuille took this stunning shot of a fish escaping the clutches of a kingfisher from a hide near Kirkcudbright
Image caption Mark Sutherland took this photo during a visit to Reelig Glen near Inverness.
Image caption Neil Mason took his Australian cousin on his first Munro climb at Ben Lomond.
Image caption A double rainbow behind Turnberry lighthouse photographed by Niall Rankin.
Image caption A red squirrel enjoying an autumn shower, photographed by Roy Mitchell.
Image caption Swimming in Achmelvich Bay, taken by Sophie Darbyshire.
Image caption Ronald Hunter spotted this undercover operation in the walled garden at Floors Castle in Roxburghshire.
Image caption Ross Cunningham captured his view from 3,668 feet up Sgor Gaoith while out hiking with some friends and his dog Dex.
Image caption Shona Renicks encountered this handsome chap while driving on the NC500 over the holiday weekend.

All images are subject to copyright.

