Scotland

Scotland's Papers: Kezia Dugdale's anger at party

  • 29 September 2018
Image copyright Times
Image caption The Times leads with Kezia Dugdale's criticism of Scottish Labour after it said it would no longer fund her in her defence of a defamation case brought by a pro-independence blogger.
Image copyright National
Image caption The National says she has "put the boot" into the party she used to lead, by asking how can it be trusted.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman says her successor Richard Leonard is under pressure to reverse the decision, with many MSPs regarding it as a test of his leadership
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail publishes what it says are new details concerning allegations of sexual harassment against Alex Salmond, which he has denied.
Image copyright Herald
Image caption The Herald says efforts to combat prejudice in Scottish society are to be focused on schools and colleges.
Image copyright inewspaper
Image caption The i newspaper picks up on reaction to Boris Johnson's alternative Brexit strategy, with the UK justice secretary saying it threatens the survial of the UK
Image copyright Telegraph
Image caption The Telegraph, however, reports on how leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg is also backing the "super Canada" approach as an alternative to Theresa May's Chequers plan.
Image copyright PAndJ
Image copyright EveningEXpress
Image caption Aberdeen's Evening Express and Edinburgh's Evening news have joined forces to campaign against the decision to stage both Scottish League Cup semi-finals at Hampden on the same day.
Image copyright Edinburgh News
Image caption The papers share the same headline "A fair deal for our fans", claiming it will make travelling very difficult for supporters.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record reports on how a young mother is battling cancer, after initially being told that a growth on her breast was harmless.
Image copyright ScottishSun
Image caption Gary Barlow tells The Sun that he and his wife will never get over the loss of their daughter Poppy, who was stillborn.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express says Theresa May will move to end legal moves against armed services veterans for incidents that took place during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

