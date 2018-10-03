Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Following her voyages, Chloe now wants to join the Navy

As she takes the wheel of Alba Venturer it's hard to believe Chloe got her first taste of sailing less than a year ago.

She's 17 - an age when it's hard enough persuading your parents to let you get behind the wheel of the family car, let alone take the helm of a 70ft yacht with a price tag, if purchased new, of more than £1m.

Since last October Chloe, who has profound deafness, has completed three voyages off Scotland's coast with a charity that aims to transform young lives through sailing.

One of them was part-funded by a scheme which reinvests cash confiscated from criminals back into communities.

Does a week or two at sea really make a difference?

"Before my first voyage I had no clue," Chloe says.

"It scared me a bit - a million-feelings-at-once kind of experience but once I got on board I felt at ease. The staff and people on board were really nice.

"Before this I used to get bullied a lot - for my hearing because I'm deaf, and because of my hair colour and stuff. This has boosted my confidence a lot more."

Image copyright Ocean Youth Trust Scotland Image caption Alba Venturer is one of three yachts owned by the trust

Chloe is one of almost 800 young people who sailed last year with Ocean Youth Trust Scotland from its base in Greenock.

The aim is to offer them the experience of sailing on the kind of vessel more normally associated with the super-rich.

Many of those chosen come from disadvantaged backgrounds or face difficult personal circumstances. Nine of the voyages, which can last from five days to a fortnight, were for young carers.

Image caption Chloe has progressed to the role of bosun on the yacht

Once on board, it's a world apart from their everyday lives. Groups of up to 12 young people are divided into two watches. Everyone has a job to do.

"I think it's about getting a routine, getting up in the morning, going to bed early at night - and the sailing - like hoisting the sails, helming the boat and stuff," says Chloe.

"I'm doing things I didn't do before. At home I'm helping out around the house, I'm helping out around the boat - and I'm helping more people in general."

Young crew members will generally have to raise a contribution towards the cost. Twelve voyages a year are part-funded by money confiscated from criminals as part of the Cash for Communities programme.

Does Chloe feel sailing has changed her?

She says: "Before I had some bad thoughts, like running away and all that - but now, I'm more laid back.

"I can take a step back and look at it and see there's more to your life than just school, there's more travel out there.

"For me sailing, it's getting to see the world and parts of Scotland that many people don't get to do it.

"I've sailed to St Kilda. When I tell people I've been to St Kilda - some people don't know where St Kilda is - but now they really they want to go."

Having achieved the basics in seamanship and an SQA-recognised leadership award, she now volunteers with the trust, acting as bosun as other young people set out on their first voyage.

Chloe already planned to join the armed forces, but her focus now is the Navy. She's waiting to hear if she's been accepted for an apprenticeship.

She says: "It's made me more confident in myself and see that there's other things in the world, there's other things out there than just staying at home in your room, texting and playing Playstation and stuff.

"There's a lot more out there you can do.

"For me, sailing. It's the joy of being out on the water, the wind hitting you in the face when you're up on deck.

"It feels like you're free. No-one can keep you in, no-one can drive you down. You're just out there, enjoying life."