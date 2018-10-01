Scotland

The papers: HIV cases 'soar' and Ryder Cup win

  • 1 October 2018
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times leads with reports that HIV diagnoses in Scotland are "soaring" at the same time as they are "plummeting" in England.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman says Tory Brexit minister Dominic Raab has warned the UK will walk away from Brexit talks "if the EU pushes too hard for concessions on Prime Minister Theresa May's plans.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Sticking with the Brexit theme, The Herald says a "dramatic" legal bid to win the UK Parliament the right to revoke Article 50 is likely to succeed, according to one of the UK's leading experts on EU law.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i focuses on leading Conservatives launching "withering attacks" on former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, as Prime Minister Theresa May insists she believes in Brexit.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports on Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson wading in to the Brexit row by launching a "scathing" attack on Boris Johnson after he branded Theresa May's strategy "deranged".
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express leads with a former IRA gunman giving his backing to the paper's campaign to end the "witch-hunt" against British veterans of The Troubles.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star says Prince William's mother-in-law has been criticised for selling a blood-stained princess dress on her company's website.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun says an ex-model has launched a legal case against footballer Cristiano Ronaldo after claiming he raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt comparing the EU to the Soviet Union and warning that other countries will want to "escape" from it if it acts like a "prison".
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record says a "brutal feud" between the notorious Lyons and Daniel crime clans is being waged in jails across Scotland as rivals attack staff members and other inmates.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness and Highlands edition says a "transformational" drug trial has given a multiple sclerosis sufferer from Fort William his life back.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition reports on a 15-year-old boy being charged in connection with a fire which ripped through a city school.

