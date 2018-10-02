Scotland

The papers: Scottish Tories' Boris 'plot'

  • 2 October 2018
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Scottish Conservatives believe a Boris Johnson premiership would be the "only thing" to prevent Ruth Davidson becoming first minister, according to The Herald. It says the Scottish wing of the party is to "lead the charge" against the former foreign secretary's push for the Tory leadership.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption One party source told The Scotsman they would do "everything we can" to stop Mr Johnson getting into Downing Street. Internal party polling has shown that if the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip became prime minister, it would give the Labour party a boost in Scotland and put at risk several Conservative seats, the paper adds.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record also reports on the plot to stop Mr Johnson becoming prime minister. It says organisers want to take the message to constituency associations members that Mr Johnson would lose them votes in Scotland.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with Ruth Davidson's speech to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, in which she urged party members to back Theresa May's "practical" approach to Brexit.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Conservative leader warned party members to stop squabbling over Brexit, or risk destroying the union, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. She also insisted the party was on course to defeat the SNP at the next Holyrood elections - enabling her to become Scotland's next first minister.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i newspaper looks ahead to Boris Johnson's speech to the Conservative party. It says he will spell out his manifesto to beat Labour in the next general election, and urge his party to focus on law and order, tax cuts and building more homes.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports that Theresa May is preparing to make a significant concession to the European Union in bid to break the deadlock in Brexit negotiations. It says the prime minister will propose keeping Britain tied to European customs rules after the transition period ends in December 2020.
Image copyright Express
Image caption A series of radical tax cuts are being planned in the event of a Brexit no-deal, according to the Scottish Daily Express. It reports that corporation tax would be halved and income tax cut in a bid to "turbo-charge" the economy.
Image copyright The National
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon described Theresa May's Brexit strategy as an act of "wilful economic vandalism" in a speech in Edinburgh on Monday, according to The National.
Image copyright The P&J
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with the opening of Aberdeen's new major trauma centre. The paper reports that it is the first of its kind to open in Scotland and it is expected to save about 40 lives a year.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun has spoken to a woman who was tricked into having sex with her transsexual partner, who used a fake penis. Earlier this year Carlos Delacruz, 35, was jailed for three years for assaults on two women, the paper adds.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The Courier reports that the General Medical Council is investigating the care provided to two men at Carseview psychiatric unit in Dundee. Dale Thomson, 28, and David Ramsay, 50, later took their own lives.

