Image copyright @Bazzakc Image caption Celtic fans were caught in a crush before the last Old Firm match

The UK's most senior police officer with responsibility for football is to lead a review of policing at matches in Scotland.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts will look into operational planning for games, intelligence gathering and resource deployment.

His appointment was announced by Police Scotland's Deputy Chief Constable for Local Policing, Will Kerr.

The review was ordered following a crush at Celtic Park on 2 September.

One supporter was taken to hospital and four were treated at the scene, after the incident before a match against Rangers.

Police Scotland have insisted the review was not triggered by a particular incident.

'Enviable reputation'

DCC Roberts, who is the football lead on the National Police Chiefs' Council, oversaw policing of England fans in Russia during the World Cup this year.

He is expected to complete his study by the end of the year.

It will also examine how the policing of football feels to those involved, "including supporters, clubs and wider stakeholders".

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption DCC Roberts is expected to complete his study by the end of the year

DCC Kerr said: "This review is not about a particular incident or match, but about the policing of football in a wider sense.

"Police Scotland has an enviable reputation around how it polices large events, including sporting events such as the Ryder Cup and Commonwealth Games.

"It is important, however, for a learning organisation such as Police Scotland to reflect on areas where we may be able to improve our procedures and learn from good practice elsewhere.

"I am very grateful that DCC Roberts has agreed to carry out this important review. I'm keen that he is able to speak to a number of stakeholders involved in football matches, from the SFA to SPFL right through to supporters' groups and football clubs."

Following the crush outside Celtic Park, the club apologised to supporters and later confirmed it had hired consultants to carry out an independent review into events leading up to it.