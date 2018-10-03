Scotland

The papers: Football chiefs under fire

  • 3 October 2018
Image caption Football chiefs come under fire in The Scottish Sun, following the decision to review plans to stage both Scottish League Cup semi-finals in Glasgow on the same day. Football commentator Archie Macpherson told the paper that the saga was a "shambles".
Image caption The Herald says the review came after 48 hours of "intensive lobbying" from fans, police and politicians. The paper added that football bosses are facing calls to consider their positions and reported claims that the issue had turned Scottish football into a "laughing stock".
Image caption Police and football chiefs have "caved in to pressure from fans and politicians", according to the Daily Record. It adds that the SPFL were able to reconsider their original plans after the company which owns Hampden agreed to release them from a contractual obligation to stage both games at the national stadium.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express looks ahead to Theresa May's speech to the Conservative party conference. It says she will make a "patriotic call" for the country to pull together in the national interest, describing the UK's departure from the European Union as a "moment of opportunity".
Image caption The Prime Minister's speech is also the lead in The Times, which highlights her insistence that Britain's "best days lie ahead". It says Mrs May will outline an upbeat vision and offer a "future full of promise".
Image caption Meanwhile The National leads with a photograph of Boris Johnson speaking to a packed auditorium at the party conference on Tuesday. It is contrasted with an image of empty seats in the hall where Scottish Secretary David Mundell was taking part in a panel discussion.
Image caption Theresa May is under pressure to set a timetable for her departure, according to the front page of The Daily Telegraph. It reports that some ministers want her to leave immediately after "Brexit day", while others are content for her stay on until 2020 if she announces a date for her departure at the next party conference.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail highlights the effects of a new anti-obesity law in Scotland, which could outlaw junk food promotions like two-for-one meal deals. It says it could also lead to a ban on unlimited drinks refills, loyalty points for junk food and customers would not be able to use money-off coupons to buy unhealthy snacks.
Image caption More than 40 years after her mysterious disappearance, Renee MacRae is still making the headlines in the Highlands. The Press and Journal reports that police divers are searching a loch next to Culloden Battlefield in a bid to find the missing Inverness housewife and her three-year-old son.
Image caption The Daily Star reports that people at the University of Manchester have been banned from clapping "to help students feel less anxious".

