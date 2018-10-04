Image caption The EIS has a mandate to ballot members over industrial action

Teachers' pay talks have broken down after a "final offer" was rejected.

The EIS and SSTA unions, who have been campaigning for a 10% increase, said industrial action had now moved "a significant step closer".

The Scottish government and council body Cosla said their overall offer, which they say is worth up to 5%, was "generous and fair" and matches or betters other public sector deals.

It follows police officers agreeing a 6.5% rise over a 31-month period.

Scotland's largest teaching union, the EIS, has argued pay has not kept pace with inflation through the years of austerity.

Its members had already rejected a pay offer, which union bosses said fell well short of what it was looking for.

The EIS has a mandate from members to hold a ballot on industrial action if employers do not make what the union regards as a suitable pay offer.

Talks had been taking place through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for teachers (SNCT), which brings together the profession, local councils and the Scottish government.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said it was "shameful that Scottish ministers have walked away from the negotiating table in this manner".

'Rejected out of hand'

He added: "The EIS, and other unions, had offered constructive proposals for government and Cosla to consider but in rejecting them out of hand, ministers have effectively dismissed the concerns of Scottish teachers."

Seamus Searson, general secretary of the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA), said industrial action was now "significantly closer as a result of the Scottish government's decision to abandon the talks rather than seeking to negotiate a solution".

He added: "The SSTA had believed the government when it said it recognises and values the commitment and hard work of its teachers. The SSTA had also expected the government to recognise the damage the austerity measures had made to the teaching profession and support and reward its teachers appropriately."

Education Secretary and Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the government "remained very happy to continue discussions with trade unions in securing a negotiated outcome".

Mr Swinney said: "The Scottish government has worked with Cosla to put in place the best pay deal possible for 2018-19. This includes the Scottish government contributing an additional £35m for teachers' pay.

"This will result in all teachers on the main grade scale receiving at least a 5% increase, with some teachers receiving up to 11% in one year in conjunction with annual progression.

"The offer matches or betters other offers in the public sector in Scotland, for example 6.5% for police officers over 31 months.

"We firmly believe that it is generous and fair and would encourage teachers to consider it favourably."