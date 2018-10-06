Scotland

The papers: Legal first in Scottish courts

  • 6 October 2018
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that a former student has won £80,000 in damages from a man cleared of raping her. Stephen Coxen, 28, denied the assault against the woman, known as Ms M, and a jury found the case against him not proven after a High Court trial.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman says the civil case, which was raised at the Personal Injury Court in Edinburgh, is believed to be the first of its kind in Scotland. It reports that Sheriff Robert Weir QC found that Ms M's evidence was "cogent, compelling and persuasive".
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun has spoken to the ex-partner of MSP Alex Rowley, who accused him of sending her abusive text messages. Mr Rowley denied the allegations and he stood down as Scottish Labour's deputy leader while an investigation was carried out last year. He returned to Labour's front bench team in a reshuffle earlier this week.
Image copyright The National
Image caption A pro-independence rally will go ahead in Edinburgh in defiance of Historic Environment Scotland, according to The National. All Under One Banner plans to march through Edinburgh before the rally in Holyrood Park, but HES - which owns the park - says it has not granted permission.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The Courier leads with the deaths of a man and a woman in a flat in Glenrothes in Fife. It reports that the discovery was made by a neighbour who noticed the door of the flat lying open.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption A former boxer who violently assaulted children as young as 11 months has been jailed for a year, according to the Daily Record. The paper reports that Christopher Doyle beat one boy so badly, the youngster was the most bruised child a doctor had ever seen.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption Nearly 80% of new mothers in Moray have been forced to leave the area to give birth, according to The Press and Journal. It comes after the maternity ward at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin was downgraded in July, allowing only "low risk" pregnancies.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Concerns about "fast fashion" lead The Herald. It says MPs have summoned bosses of 10 clothing retailers to give evidence about their environmental record and the working conditions of those making the clothes.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The weekend edition of the i newspaper focuses on problems faced by children with allergies. It reports that there is a national shortage of allergy medicines, which has left families without adequate life-saving supplies.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express claims Unilever's decision to scrap plans to move its global headquarters from London to Rotterdam is a "show of confidence in Britain after Brexit".
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says people who have bought cars, furniture and home improvement on credit supplied by Barclays Partner Finance are embroiled in a "potential mis-selling scandal".
Image copyright The Times
Image caption British teenagers are being targeted by Russian-run accounts as part of a covert campaign to sow discord, according to The Times.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites