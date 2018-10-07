Scotland

Scotland's papers: March on the capital

  • 7 October 2018
Image caption The Sunday National has a special wrap-around cover, featuring a large image of the independence march through Edinburgh on Saturday. It claims 100,000 people took part in the event, which it describes as the "biggest pro-independence event in Scotland's history".
Image caption By contrast, the Scotland on Sunday makes a more conservative estimate of the turnout for the march, putting the figure at about 20,000. It adds that former SNP cabinet member Alex Neil has urged the first minister to produce a new independence white paper to build momentum for a second referendum.
Image caption The Sunday Times reports that a new poll has found that support for Scottish independence will grow to "within touching distance" of a majority if there is a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption Criminals have stripped the disused Stobhill Hospital in Glasgow of more than £1m worth of metal, according to the lead story in The Sunday Post.
Image caption Journalist Neil Mackay has written in The Herald on Sunday about his daughter's experience of the police after being sexually assaulted on her way to work.
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday reports that Billy Connolly has offered to be a "guinea pig" for scientists trying to find a cure for Parkinson's disease. The comedian was diagnosed with the disease five years ago.
Image caption The Sunday Mail reports that two senior Scottish judges are working for civil courts in the United Arab Emirates. It says the men have been accused of damaging the image of Scottish justice as the UAE has a poor human rights record.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with a story about comedian Seann Walsh, who is a contestant in Strictly Come Dancing.
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express leads with a photograph of Prince Andrew riding a horse with his daughter, Beatrice, and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.

